Tourists get stuck 200 feet underground after Grand Canyon Caverns elevator breaks

Five people touring the Grand Canyon Caverns over the weekend were rescued after they became stuck when the elevator that took them more than 200 feet underground broke down.

The Coconino County Sheriff's Office says they were notified at 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 23 of a group of tourists stranded 21 stories below the surface due to a malfunctioning elevator.

There is an emergency staircase that leads out of the caverns, but the sheriff's office said the tourists were unable to climb the stairs.

The trapped tourists stayed in the cavern's underground hotel and restaurant while workers tried to fix the elevator.

On Monday, the sheriff's office learned that the elevator still had not been repaired, and the tourists would need to be rescued.

A search and rescue team responded to the caverns and used a rope to pull the tourists up the elevator shaft to safety.

The tourists were evaluated at the scene. None of them required any medical treatment.

The Grand Canyon Caverns are about 100 miles west of Flagstaff.