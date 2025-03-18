Tou Ger Xiong's killers sentenced in murder, family says

The family of the late Hmong-American comedian and performer Tou Ger Xiong says the four people convicted in his killing have been sentenced.

Tou Ger Xiong killing

The backstory:

Xiong was killed in 2023 while vacationing in Columbia. Xiong was found dead near Medellin after going out to meet a woman he met on social media.

Authorities ultimately arrested four people in his slaying, who they said initially kidnapped Xiong for extortion and later killed the comedian.

Xiong was born in Laos in 1973. His family fled to Thailand two years later and ultimately resettled in St. Paul. As a performer, he was well known in the Hmong community and his killing sparked an outpouring of support for the family.

What we know:

On Tuesday, the family of Xiong announced the four people responsible for Xiong's killing had been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

"While we are relieved that justice has been served, there will always be a deep void in our hearts," the statement from the Xiong family reads. "The pain of losing Tou Ger remains with us, but knowing that those who caused this tragedy will be held accountable offers some semblance of closure, though the journey toward healing is ongoing."

Remembering Tou Ger Xiong

What's next:

Back in December, one year after his murder, FOX 9 spoke with Xiong's family, as they moved forward with a memorial for their lost loved one.

Already, a statue has been dedicated in Xiong's honor at Lake Phalen. The family has also started an endowment fund in Xiong's name and were working to continue Hmong Day at the Minnesota State Fair – an event Xiong co-founded.

Work was also underway on a documentary documenting Xiong's life.