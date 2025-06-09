Toddler, father dead from apparent murder-suicide in Minneapolis: Police

The Brief The shooting happened at a home on the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North in Minneapolis. Police say a 2-year-old girl and a man in his 50s were found dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Police are investigating this shooting as a murder-suicide.



A shooting in Minneapolis has left a 2-year-old girl and her father dead in what police believe is a possible murder-suicide.

Fatal shooting in Minneapolis

The backstory:

Minneapolis police said the incident happened around 12:20 a.m. Monday in the 2900 block of Colfax Avenue North.

Officers responded to the scene and discovered a 2-year-old girl and her father, a man in his 50s, with apparent gunshot wounds. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

The girl’s mother was home at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, according to police.

Police did not say what led up to the shooting, but authorities are investigating it as a murder-suicide. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name and cause of death at a later date.

What they're saying:

"This is an unimaginable, heartbreaking tragedy," said Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara. "Our hearts are with the child’s mother as she faces an overwhelming loss, and with the officers and investigators who responded to such a devastating scene."

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to policetips@minneapolismn.gov or leave a voicemail at 612-673-5845. Those who wish to remain anonymous can submit tips through CrimeStoppers.