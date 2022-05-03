Expand / Collapse search
Garden Guy: Tips for planting a vegetable garden in Minnesota

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Garden Guy
FOX 9

Minnesota gardening: Planting first vegetables of the season

Garden Guy Dale K has tips to starting your own vegetable garden.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - It’s finally time to start planting some vegetables in your garden. 

There are two seasons for growing vegetables: cool season and warm season. It’s currently the cool growing season in Minnesota, and a raised garden bed can help the soil warm up faster than if you plant vegetables in the ground. 

For most cool-season veggies – cabbage, broccoli, chives, onions, peas, lettuce, carrots – you want soil temperature to be around the 50-degree range before you start planting. 

With warm-season veggies, which include tomatoes, cucumbers, and pepper, you want to wait and make sure the soil temperature is as warm as can be, so it’s best to wait until the end of May or the first week in June to plant them. 

Another key to vegetable gardening is to make sure you turn over your soil and add in lavish amounts of compost and garden soil. And then add in solid, organic fertilizer. Dale K says the secret to growing great veggies Coop Poop Lawn and Garden Food.

For more of Garden Guy's Dale K's tips, watch the video above. 