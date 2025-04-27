Fans react as Timberwolves take commanding 3-1 lead over Lakers

A clutch win in the final seconds of the fourth quarter on Sunday boosted the Minnesota Timberwolves to a 3-1 lead in the first round of the NBA playoffs.

Wolves take 3-1 lead

What we know:

Referees reversed a challenged out-of-bounds call with 11 seconds on the clock and the Wolves up one point. The refs initially gave possesion to the Lakers after LeBron James swiped the ball out of Anthony Edwards hands. However, replays showed James hit Edwards wrists, to dislodge the ball.

Edwards made both free throws and Austin Reeves missed a corner three-point shot in the final seconds, putting the Wolves up 116-113.

Big picture view:

The free throws were part of a massive Game 4 for Edwards, who scored 43 points on 52 percent shooting, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished out six assists.

Forward Julius Randle also provided another big spark for the team, scoring 25 points with seven rebounds. Jaden McDaniels also put in an efficient 16 points and provided some clutch defense.

Anthony Edwards #5 of the Minnesota Timberwolves drives to the basket during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during Round 1 Game 4 of the 2025 NBA Playoffs on April 27, 2025 at Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Sherman/ Expand

Next stop: Los Angeles

What's next:

After two games in Minnesota, the Wolves will head back to Los Angeles for Game 5 of the series. Minnesota only needs one more win to clinch the series.

If they don't win Game 5 on Wednesday, they will return to Minnesota for an important Game 6 on Friday.