Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, North Cass County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Crow Wing County, Pine County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Central St. Louis County, South Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Koochiching County, South Itasca County, Northern Aitkin County, South Cass County, North Clearwater County, North Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Wadena County, Wilkin County, Norman County, Hubbard County, East Polk County, Mahnomen County, East Becker County, Grant County, West Becker County, East Otter Tail County, West Otter Tail County, South Beltrami County, Clay County, Douglas County
2
Winter Storm Watch
from TUE 7:00 PM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Big Stone County, Traverse County

Timberwolves-Pistons fight: 7 players ejected in brawl

By
Published  March 30, 2025 8:03pm CDT
Minnesota Timberwolves
FOX 9
article

Ronald Holland II #00 of the Detroit Pistons and Donte DiVincenzo #0 of the Minnesota Timberwolves fight in the second quarter. Holland II and DiVincenzo were ejected from the game at Target Center on March 30, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo (Getty Images)

Expand

The Brief

    • Seven people were ejected Sunday night from the Wolves-Pistons game.
    • The ejections included Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo and center Naz Reid.
    • Two coaches were ejected, including Wolves assistant coach Pablo Prigioni and Pistons head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As both teams fought for playoff position, seven people were ejected during a brawl during the Minnesota Timberwolves and Detroit Pistons game on Sunday.

Tense game turns physical in Minneapolis

Timeline:

The Wolves were hosting the Pistons at the Target Center on Sunday night. The trouble began in the second quarter as the Pistons led the Wolves 37-28.

With about 9:01 left in the second, Pistons center Isaiah Stewart, a well-known enforcer for Detroit, shoved Wolves guard Donte DiVincenzo, leading to Rudy Gobert getting into Stewart's face. Refs separated the players, called a technical foul on Stewart, and the game went on for about 20 seconds.

At that point, Naz Reid drove to the paint and drew a foul from rookie Ronald Holland heading towards the rim. That turns into another faceoff between Holland, DiVincenzo and Reid, as Reid starts wagging his finger in Holland's face. DiVincenzo shoves Holland as he continues to move towards Reid. That turns into a scuffle involving multiple players, with Holland and DiVincenzo at the center.

Seven players ejected in Wolves-Pistons

What we know:

The scuffle pushed into the baseline area, with even the FanDuel cameraman getting plowed over, and players grappling in the front row of fans. Even as the players were dispersed, coaches from both teams seemed to get heated, with Pistons head coach J. B. Bickerstaff sharing some words with Wolves assistant Pablo Prigioni.

Ultimately, seven people were ejected by the officials: Donte DiVincenzo, Naz Reid, and Pablo Prigioni for the Wolves and Ron Holland, Isaiah Stewart, Marcus Sasser, and J.B. Bickerstaff for the Pistons.

What's next:

Play resumed after about ten minutes of review. It's unclear if the altercation will lead to further punishment from the league down the final stretch ahead of the playoffs.

Minnesota TimberwolvesSports