TikTok star 'Patriotic Kenny' diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

The Brief An 84-year-old U.S. navy veteran known as "Patriotic Kenny" to his millions of TikTok followers has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer. Kenny Jary used his following to help other veterans by providing them with electric scooters. He has since launched a nonprofit that helps other veterans get their independence back through mobility aids.



A U.S. navy veteran known as "Patriotic Kenny" to his millions of followers on social media says he has been diagnosed with cancer.

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TikTok star 'Patriotic Kenny' diagnosed with cancer

What they're saying:

Kenny Jary announced to his three million TikTok followers that he has stage four lung cancer.

He then thanked his fans and said he plans to continue making TikTok videos.

The 84-year-old veteran lives near Stacy, Minnesota, and is currently recovering from pneumonia.

The backstory:

Kenny went viral in 2021 when his neighbor learned his mobility scooter broke and helped raise money to buy him a new one.

People were touched by his sincerity and positivity.

Since then, he's started a nonprofit that helps other veterans get their independence back through mobility aids.

Click here to access a GoFundMe for Patriotic Kenny.