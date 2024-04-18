Ex-Minneapolis cop Thomas Lane finishes federal prison sentence for role in George Floyd's murder

article

Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane, who was convicted for his role in George Floyd's murder, has completed his federal prison sentence. However, he still has to serve his state sentence.

Lane was sentenced to 2.5 years in federal prison at Englewood Federal Prison facility in Littleton, Colorado for depriving Floyd of his civil rights. He still has to serve his state sentence for aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter, which he'll serve at the federal prison. The Minnesota Department of Corrections told FOX 9 it is contracting with the Federal Bureau of Prisons to house Lane while he completes the incarceration period of his Minnesota sentence.

Lane is scheduled to be released from his Minnesota sentence to supervision on Aug. 20. His sentence expires on Aug. 20, 2025.

Lane was one of the four Minneapolis police officers charged in connection with Floyd's murder, but was expected to serve less time than the others.

Lane pleaded guilty to second-degree aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter — creating an unreasonable risk, for his role in helping former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin restrain Floyd, and was sentenced to 36 months in prison. He had already pleaded guilty to violating Floyd’s civil rights in federal court. As part of his deal in state court, he agreed to plead guilty in return for a three-year sentence to be served at the same time as his federal sentence, meaning he will have no additional jail time.

Judge Peter Cahill's sentence was five months less than Lane could have received under state law. Cahill said he made that decision because of Lane's lesser role in Floyd's death and because Lane had taken responsibility for his actions.