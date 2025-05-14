Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (May 16-18)

Whether you're shredding an air guitar, grabbing a bite to eat at a food truck festival, or taking your furry friend on an adventure, there's no shortage of things to do in Minnesota this weekend.

Art-A-Whirl

Various locations in northeast Minneapolis

May 16-18

Free to attend

The largest open studio tour in the country is taking place this weekend in northeast Minneapolis. The 30th year of Art-A-Whirl is set to take place from Friday, May 16 through Sunday, May 18, with a lineup of over 800 artists.

The event opens up several art galleries in the Northeast area, along with restaurants, breweries, and other local businesses, for visitors to experience different art forms. Find more information online here.

Air Guitar Regional Championships

Route 47 Pub & Grub in Fridley

Saturday, May 17

Ticketed event

Get ready for a night of air shredding, headbanging and rock and roll at the Air Guitar Regional Championship on Saturday night.

The second annual Minnesota Regional Air Guitar Championship is taking place at Route 47 Pub & Grub in Fridley at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 to watch and $15 to participate, with proceeds going to the Southern Anoka Community Assistance. The winner of the contest will head to San Francisco to compete in the U.S. finals. Find more information online here.

Lakeville Food Truck Festival

Lakeville Area Arts Center

Saturday, May 17

Free

The first-ever Lakeville Food Truck Festival kicks off this Saturday near the Lakeville Area Arts Center. Visitors can explore the downtown area and grab a bite to eat at one of the 36 food trucks, including Matt’s Bar food truck – which will be serving its iconic Juicy Lucy for the first time at a festival, according to the press release.

The event takes place from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. More information can be found online here.

Mainstreet Day

Downtown Hopkins

Saturday, May 17

Free to attend

The Mainstreet Day Arts and Crafts fair is returning to downtown Hopkins on Saturday. The event includes nearly 250 vendors, food trucks and entertainment.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. You can find more information online here.

Bark in the Park

Hilde Performance Center, Plymouth

Saturday, May 17

Free to attend

Take your furry friend on an adventure at Bark in the Park in Plymouth. The free event includes various activities for you and your pet, including a puppy playground, a pup pool, pet supply vendors, balloon artists and more.

The event takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at the Hilde Performance Center. While the event is free, organizers suggest bringing cash if you plan on purchasing food or items from vendors. Dogs are required to be leashed. More information can be found here.