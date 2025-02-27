Art-A-Whirl weekend returns for its 30th year

article

The Brief Art-A-Whirl is set to return for its 30th year. The art showcase will take place in Northeast Minneapolis from May 16 to May 18.



Art-A-Whirl, the ever-popular showcase of artists in Northeast Minneapolis, is set to return this summer for its 30th year.

Art-A-Whirl turns 30

What we know:

The 30th year of Art-a-Whirl is set to take place May 16 through 18, with a lineup of 1,400 artists.

The event opens up several art galleries in the Northeast area, along with restaurants, breweries, and other local businesses, for visitors to experience different art forms.

The backstory:

Organizers say the first Art-A-Whirl was held in 1995, with an open studio tour bringing in a few hundred people.

Since then, the event is now a neighborhood-wide affair that brings in more than 120,000 visitors.

Art-A-World 30: What to expect

What's new?:

To commemorate Year 30, the Northeast Minneapolis Arts District will highlight 30 local artists working in different mediums, starting in April.

The group also plans to launch a new app to help visitors navigate the festival. It is set to launch shortly before the weekend.

What's next:

More details on the 30-artist celebration and other festival plans will be announced closer to May, organizers said.