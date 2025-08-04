Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Aug. 8-10)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota, from festivals celebrating the Irish and garlic, to a Twins game and more.
Irish Fair of Minnesota
- Aug. 8-10
- Harriet Island, St. Paul
- Tickets required — general admission is $25 for an adult daily pass. Children 12 and under are free, while kids 13-17 are $15 for a day pass.
The Irish Fair of Minnesota is a three-day cultural festival with Irish music and dance, pub tents, sports field, marketplace, kids activities and cultural programming. The event is family-friendly and organizers say it's one of the largest and most authentic Irish festivals in the country.
Twins vs. Royals
- Aug. 8-10
- Target Field, Minneapolis
- Tickets required
The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals for three games this weekend. Friday's game is at 7:10 p.m. and will feature post-game fireworks. On Saturday, the game is at 6:10 p.m. and it's Native American Heritage night, with a baseball bat giveaway. Sunday's game is at 12:05 p.m. and the giveaway is a kids' back-to-school backpack.
Minnesota Garlic Festival
- 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 9
- McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson
- Tickets required — $10 for people ages 13 and up
Garlic lovers, this is the event for you. The 18th annual festival features food, celebrity chefs, music, artisans, games and lots of garlic.
Grand Portage Rendezvous Days
- Aug. 8-10
- Grand Portage Pow Wow grounds, Grand Portage
- Free to attend
This annual celebration features music, dancing, craft demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and more. You can see 300 reenactors reenact Grand Portage's fur trade history.
Festival of Skalds
- Aug. 9-10
- Angora, Minnesota
- Tickets required - $7 for people 13 and older, $3 for kids 12 and under
This is the fourth annual Festival of Skalds, an Olde Norse themed Renaissance Faire featuring vendors, archery, old world entertainment, games, shenanigans, food, kids activities and more.
Deerwood Days
- Aug. 8-9
- Downtown Deerwood
- Information here
This outdoor festival features food, drinks, music, kids activities, craft vendors, tractor pull, silent auction, dog fashion show, bingo and more.