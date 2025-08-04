Things to do in Minnesota: 6 things to do this weekend (Aug. 8-10)

article

There's plenty to do this weekend in Minnesota, from festivals celebrating the Irish and garlic, to a Twins game and more.

Irish Fair of Minnesota

Aug. 8-10

Harriet Island, St. Paul

Tickets required — general admission is $25 for an adult daily pass. Children 12 and under are free, while kids 13-17 are $15 for a day pass.

The Irish Fair of Minnesota is a three-day cultural festival with Irish music and dance, pub tents, sports field, marketplace, kids activities and cultural programming. The event is family-friendly and organizers say it's one of the largest and most authentic Irish festivals in the country.

Twins vs. Royals

Aug. 8-10

Target Field, Minneapolis

Tickets required

The Minnesota Twins host the Kansas City Royals for three games this weekend. Friday's game is at 7:10 p.m. and will feature post-game fireworks. On Saturday, the game is at 6:10 p.m. and it's Native American Heritage night, with a baseball bat giveaway. Sunday's game is at 12:05 p.m. and the giveaway is a kids' back-to-school backpack.

Minnesota Garlic Festival

10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Aug. 9

McLeod County Fairgrounds, Hutchinson

Tickets required — $10 for people ages 13 and up

Garlic lovers, this is the event for you. The 18th annual festival features food, celebrity chefs, music, artisans, games and lots of garlic.

Grand Portage Rendezvous Days

Aug. 8-10

Grand Portage Pow Wow grounds, Grand Portage

Free to attend

This annual celebration features music, dancing, craft demonstrations, hands-on workshops, and more. You can see 300 reenactors reenact Grand Portage's fur trade history.

Festival of Skalds

Aug. 9-10

Angora, Minnesota

Tickets required - $7 for people 13 and older, $3 for kids 12 and under

This is the fourth annual Festival of Skalds, an Olde Norse themed Renaissance Faire featuring vendors, archery, old world entertainment, games, shenanigans, food, kids activities and more.

Deerwood Days

Aug. 8-9

Downtown Deerwood

Information here

This outdoor festival features food, drinks, music, kids activities, craft vendors, tractor pull, silent auction, dog fashion show, bingo and more.