Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 17–19)
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Get ready for a fun-filled weekend in Minnesota with music legends, cultural celebrations, independent films, and vintage treasures.
Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour
- Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
- U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
- Tickets available through Ticketmaster starting at $99
Rock legend Paul McCartney brings his "Got Back" tour to U.S. Bank Stadium, offering a chance to experience music from The Beatles to Wings to his solo hits. Minneapolis is just one of 16 cities on this tour.
Twin Cities Film Fest
- Oct. 16–25
- ShowPlace ICON Theatres, St. Louis Park
- Ticket information found here
Dive into the world of cinema with the Twin Cities Film Fest, featuring over 120 films including thought-provoking documentaries and award-winning narratives. With a third of the films having Minnesota connections, this festival is a must for film enthusiasts.
Anoka Halloween Light Up the Night Parade
- Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
- Corner of 1st Ave and Main Street, Anoka
- Free to attend, more info here
Join the Halloween Capital of the World for a dazzling parade filled with colorfully lit floats. After the parade, head to City Hall for a bonfire, food trucks, and Halloween merchandise. Spaces along Main Street can be reserved after 4 p.m.
Twin Cities Vintage Flea
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- North Loop Green, Minneapolis
- Free admission
Explore the world of vintage at this pop-up flea market. Discover rare finds and support local vendors while connecting with fellow vintage lovers in the heart of Minneapolis.
Owamni Falling Water Festival
- Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
- Mill Ruins Park and Father Hennepin Bluff Park, Minneapolis
- Free event, information here
Celebrate the rich indigenous cultures of Minnesota at the Owámni Falling Water Festival. Enjoy music, art, and food in a scenic setting along the Mississippi River, honoring the Dakota heritage of St. Anthony Falls.