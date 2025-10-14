Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 17–19)

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  October 14, 2025 1:41pm CDT
Things To Do
Paul McCartney to headline Minneapolis show

Paul McCartney will perform at U.S. Bank Stadium on Friday, Oct. 17, event organizers announced at a press conference on Thursday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Get ready for a fun-filled weekend in Minnesota with music legends, cultural celebrations, independent films, and vintage treasures.

Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour

  • Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.
  • U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis
  • Tickets available through Ticketmaster starting at $99

Rock legend Paul McCartney brings his "Got Back" tour to U.S. Bank Stadium, offering a chance to experience music from The Beatles to Wings to his solo hits. Minneapolis is just one of 16 cities on this tour. 

Twin Cities Film Fest 

  • Oct. 16–25
  • ShowPlace ICON Theatres, St. Louis Park
  • Ticket information found here

Dive into the world of cinema with the Twin Cities Film Fest, featuring over 120 films including thought-provoking documentaries and award-winning narratives. With a third of the films having Minnesota connections, this festival is a must for film enthusiasts.

Anoka Halloween Light Up the Night Parade

  • Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.
  • Corner of 1st Ave and Main Street, Anoka
  • Free to attend, more info here

Join the Halloween Capital of the World for a dazzling parade filled with colorfully lit floats. After the parade, head to City Hall for a bonfire, food trucks, and Halloween merchandise. Spaces along Main Street can be reserved after 4 p.m.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea 

  • Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • North Loop Green, Minneapolis
  • Free admission

Explore the world of vintage at this pop-up flea market. Discover rare finds and support local vendors while connecting with fellow vintage lovers in the heart of Minneapolis.

Owamni Falling Water Festival

  • Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.
  • Mill Ruins Park and Father Hennepin Bluff Park, Minneapolis
  • Free event, information here

Celebrate the rich indigenous cultures of Minnesota at the Owámni Falling Water Festival. Enjoy music, art, and food in a scenic setting along the Mississippi River, honoring the Dakota heritage of St. Anthony Falls.

