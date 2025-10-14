Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (Oct. 17–19)

Get ready for a fun-filled weekend in Minnesota with music legends, cultural celebrations, independent films, and vintage treasures.

Paul McCartney: Got Back Tour

Friday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m.

U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

Tickets available through Ticketmaster starting at $99

Rock legend Paul McCartney brings his "Got Back" tour to U.S. Bank Stadium, offering a chance to experience music from The Beatles to Wings to his solo hits. Minneapolis is just one of 16 cities on this tour.

Twin Cities Film Fest

Oct. 16–25

ShowPlace ICON Theatres, St. Louis Park

Ticket information found here

Dive into the world of cinema with the Twin Cities Film Fest, featuring over 120 films including thought-provoking documentaries and award-winning narratives. With a third of the films having Minnesota connections, this festival is a must for film enthusiasts.

Anoka Halloween Light Up the Night Parade

Saturday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m.

Corner of 1st Ave and Main Street, Anoka

Free to attend, more info here

Join the Halloween Capital of the World for a dazzling parade filled with colorfully lit floats. After the parade, head to City Hall for a bonfire, food trucks, and Halloween merchandise. Spaces along Main Street can be reserved after 4 p.m.

Twin Cities Vintage Flea

Saturday, Oct. 18, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

North Loop Green, Minneapolis

Free admission

Explore the world of vintage at this pop-up flea market. Discover rare finds and support local vendors while connecting with fellow vintage lovers in the heart of Minneapolis.

Owamni Falling Water Festival

Saturday, Oct. 18, 11 a.m.–4 p.m.

Mill Ruins Park and Father Hennepin Bluff Park, Minneapolis

Free event, information here

Celebrate the rich indigenous cultures of Minnesota at the Owámni Falling Water Festival. Enjoy music, art, and food in a scenic setting along the Mississippi River, honoring the Dakota heritage of St. Anthony Falls.