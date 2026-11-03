Things to do in Minnesota: 4 things to do this weekend (Nov. 7–8)

Minnesota’s weekend lineup has a little bit of everything, from early holiday shopping and pumpkin smashing to a gala and a big street party. If you’re looking for local festive plans, these events cover plenty of ground.

Merry & Bright: Holiday Kickoff Weekend at Farmington Greenhouse

Nov. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.; Nov. 8, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Farmington Greenhouse, Farmington

Coffee from Tired Mama Coffee Cart available both days

This holiday kickoff weekend brings fresh spruce pots, winter greenery, festive décor and gift shopping to Farmington Greenhouse. It’s a cozy way to ease into the season with a friend and get a jump on porch decorating and holiday finds.

Richfield Pumpkin Smash 2026

Nov. 7, 10 a.m.-noon

Veterans Park parking lot, Minneapolis

Free event; donation items for the Richfield High School Resources room will also be collected

Bring your old pumpkins and see whose pumpkin can drop, splat and smash the best at this family-friendly event. The pumpkins will be composted, and only natural pumpkins without paint, glitter, wax or stickers will be accepted.

Annual Black Business Ball: Secret Garden Edition

Nov. 7, 5 p.m.

Quincy Hall, Minneapolis

Tickets and details via Givebutter

This 6th-annual indoor nighttime gala honors Black business legends and community entrepreneurs. It’s a celebration focused on local leadership, achievement and community.

Reconnecting Nicollet Dance Party

Nov. 8, 1–4:30 p.m.

Lake St. to 28th St. (2819 Nicollet Ave.), Minneapolis

Food and beverages available for purchase at Eat Street Crossing; Swigs & Swag Passport discounts available

This Eat Street dance party celebrates the opening of Nicollet Avenue after 50 years. Nicollet will be open for biking, strolling and dancing, with Jake Rudh of Transmission hosting the party.