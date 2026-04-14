Things to do in Minnesota: 5 things to do this weekend (April 17–19)

Spring is in full swing with record store treasures, handcrafted art, Nintendo nostalgia and plenty of reasons to celebrate local makers across the Twin Cities.

Record Store Day 2026 at Electric Fetus

April 18, 9 a.m.–6 p.m.

2000 4th Avenue South, Minneapolis

Free event

The 19th annual Record Store Day brings exclusive vinyl releases, live DJ sets from local radio personalities, and acoustic performances from The Suicide Commandos and Ber. The Current hands out tote bags to the first 100 in line, and El Burrito Mercado will be serving food all day.

St. Paul Art Crawl at Union Depot

April 17–19 (Friday 5–9 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.–7 p.m., Sunday 12–6 p.m.)

214 4th Street East, St. Paul

Free event

Shop local painters, photographers, jewelry designers and mixed media artists under one roof at Union Depot. It's the perfect spot to find unique pieces for your home or a handmade gift that supports Minnesota makers.

Nintendo Day at Boom Island Brewing

April 18, 12–6 p.m.

5959 Baker Road, Minnetonka

Free event

Celebrate all things Nintendo with free retro gaming, themed beers, and geeky vendors. Food trucks Big10 x Thirty and Pep Island will be onsite, and costumes are encouraged but not required.

2026 Spring Festival, An Arts & Crafts Affair

April 17–19 (Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.)

Canterbury Park, 1100 Canterbury Road South, Shakopee

$10 for adults, $9 for seniors, free for kids under 10; admission good all weekend with hand stamp

Hundreds of artists and crafters showcase handmade treasures perfect for Mother's Day, graduations, and home décor. This nationally ranked show features hourly gift certificate giveaways, food and drink, and free parking.

Seeds & Sips

April 18, 9 a.m.–12 p.m.

Shakopee Brewhall, 124 1st Avenue East, Shakopee

$3 add-on to coffee or pint purchase

Kick off your Saturday morning with a coffee or pint and plant your own seeds in a take-home pot. It's a simple, hands-on way to welcome spring while enjoying Shakopee Brewhall's patio vibes.