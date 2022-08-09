These plants thrive in the heat of summer: Garden Guy
(FOX 9) - The heat of summer can be hard on plants — especially container plants — if you miss a day of watering or go on vacation.
FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K is sharing some of the best plants that thrive in the heat during Minnesota's summer.
There are several plants that can withstand the summer heat in Minnesota. (FOX 9)
They include:
- Coneflowers
- Bedding plants
- Petunias
- Ornamental peppers
- Dusty miller
- Rudbeckia
- Coleus
- Calibrachoa
- Lantana
Be sure to use high-quality potting soil and water deep and slow (no flash watering) to help your plants thrive.
