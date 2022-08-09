These plants thrive in the heat of summer: Garden Guy

The heat of summer can be hard on plants — especially container plants — if you miss a day of watering or go on vacation.

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K is sharing some of the best plants that thrive in the heat during Minnesota's summer.

There are several plants that can withstand the summer heat in Minnesota. (FOX 9)

They include:

Coneflowers

Bedding plants

Petunias

Ornamental peppers

Dusty miller

Rudbeckia

Coleus

Calibrachoa

Lantana

Be sure to use high-quality potting soil and water deep and slow (no flash watering) to help your plants thrive.

