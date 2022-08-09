Expand / Collapse search

These plants thrive in the heat of summer: Garden Guy

By FOX 9 Staff
Garden Guy
FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K is sharing what plans thrive in Minnesota's summer heat.

(FOX 9) - The heat of summer can be hard on plants — especially container plants — if you miss a day of watering or go on vacation. 

FOX 9 Garden Guy Dale K is sharing some of the best plants that thrive in the heat during Minnesota's summer. 

There are several plants that can withstand the summer heat in Minnesota. (FOX 9)

They include:

  • Coneflowers
  • Bedding plants
  • Petunias 
  • Ornamental peppers
  • Dusty miller
  • Rudbeckia
  • Coleus
  • Calibrachoa
  • Lantana

Be sure to use high-quality potting soil and water deep and slow (no flash watering) to help your plants thrive. 

You can find more of Dale K's gardening tips here