The trauma Black people feel and the pathway to healing

Following the death of George Floyd this year, a number of local governments have declared racism a public health emergency.

In this installment of Voices for Change, Bisi Onile-Ere sat down with a local author and therapist about racialized trauma and the pathway to healing.

The psychologist released a self-help book addressing racialized trauma in 2017. The book, entitled, “My Grandmother’s Hands” made the New York Times Best Seller’s List after garnering renewed interest this year.