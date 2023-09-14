The sweet science of ice cream: Taste Buds

Stephanie Hansen learns the science behind small-batch ice cream with Ashlee Olds, owner of Sweet Science Ice Cream. Somewhere between tempering egg yolks and mixing the perfect bite of cookies and cream, she learns an important lesson: handcrafted ice cream is a lot of work – but it is so worth it.

Join Stephanie back in her kitchen afterward for an ice cream pie recipe that’ll give your muscles a rest.

Fudgy Peanut Butter No Churn Ice Cream Pie

Ingredients:

Crust:

26 Oreo Cookies (Dark Chocolate flavor preferred)

8 tablespoons melted butter

Ice Cream Filling:

2 cups heavy cream

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 (14 oz) can sweetened condensed milk

1/3 cup creamy peanut butter

1/3 cup Reese Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter cups frozen and crushed

1/3 cup crushed peanuts

Pinch of salt

Hansen Hot Fudge:

1/4 cup butter

6 oz unsweetened chocolate

1 1/2 cups sugar

1 large can evaporated milk

Pinch of salt

1/4 cup brewed coffee

Instructions are available in the video above and here.