Temple Israel vandalism suspects sought for ‘bias crime’ by police

The Brief Temple Israel in south Minneapolis was vandalized on Oct. 8 with graffiti that referenced the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel two years ago. Following the incident, police say two people were spotted on surveillance leaving the scene on bicycles. Minneapolis police are now asking the public's help in reviewing any available surveillance footage to help track them down.



Vandalism at a Jewish temple in Minneapolis has authorities seeking the public’s help in locating a person that could be tied to what is now being labeled as a "bias crime" in the city.

Temple Israel vandalism

What we know:

On Oct. 8, Minneapolis police responded to Temple Israel on the 2300 block of Fremont Avenue South to the report of vandalism that was believed to have occurred around 2:30 a.m.

At the temple, officers located graffiti on the south side of the building that referenced the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel two years ago. There was also imagery used to normalize violence against the Jewish community spray-painted on the wall, police say.

Following the incident, police say two people were spotted on surveillance leaving the scene on bicycles.

Minneapolis police are now asking the public's help in reviewing any available surveillance footage to help track the suspects down. (FOX 9)

Suspect sought

What you can do:

Minneapolis police are now asking the public’s help in identifying those that might have been involved.

Police say both were riding bicycles and wore dark hooded sweatshirts, blue surgical gloves, and masks.

According to surveillance footage, they were spotted arriving on Fremont Ave from the west on 24th Street and left the same way. They were also seen on camera at 25 Street West and Humboldt Avenue South – last seen traveling south at 26th Street West and Irving Avenue South.

Minneapolis police are asking residents to check any security cameras on Oct. 8, between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. for any relevant footage that might have been captured.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact MPD by emailing policetips@minneapolismn.gov or calling 612-673-5845.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact CrimeStoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org.