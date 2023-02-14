Teenager connected to at least 10 armed robberies across Minneapolis: Charges

A teenager is facing several felony charges in connection to at least 10 armed robberies of businesses and homes across Minneapolis.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged 18-year-old Jabron Jiles with 12 counts of aggravated robbery, four counts of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of financial transaction fraud for his alleged role in a string of armed robberies in Minneapolis.

According to the charging documents, Jiles allegedly participated in the robbery of at least nine businesses and one home invasion dating back to November 2020 including:

Robbery of Checkpoint Welding on Nov. 5, 2020 and again on Sept. 28, 2021

Home invasion on Sept. 15, 2021

Robbery of Mother Earth Gardens on Oct. 13, 2021

Robbery Tao Natural Food Café on Oct. 13, 2021

Robbery of BP gas station on Oct. 16, 2021

Robbery of Cuppa Java on Oct. 18, 2021

Robbery of Byrn Mawr Market on Oct. 18, 2021

Robbery of Lustre Skin Care on Oct. 20, 2021

Robbery of Mel-O-Glaze Bakery On Oct. 21, 2021

Robbery of Dreamhaven Books on Oct. 21, 2021

Prosecutors say one to three other males accompanied Jiles during the armed robberies, and he would often be armed with a gun. The criminal complaints detail that someone would be committing the robbery while others would stand watch.

Jiles was taken into custody on Oct. 21, 2021, after officers executed a search warrant at his home. Law enforcement recovered two guns and found the clothes he wore during the robberies.

The 18-year-old waived the right to a certification proceeding in front of a judge on Monday and will stand trial as an adult as he was a minor when he allegedly committed the crimes. Jiles is scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.