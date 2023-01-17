Teenager arrested in Wright County shooting

An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to a shooting in Monticello that left a man in serious condition on Monday night, according to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident occurred around 8:30 p.m. at the Montissippi Park compost site on the 1700 block of River Street West in Monticello. When deputies responded to the reported shooting, they found a 44-year-old man on the roadway near the entrance of the compost facility.

According to authorities, the man had been shot multiple times and appeared to have been assaulted. First responders provided medical aid to the 44-year-old, and he was transported to North Memorial Hospital. As of Tuesday, law enforcement believes he is in serious but stable condition.

Witnesses at the scene identified the suspect as an 18-year-old from Moorhead. The teenager reportedly ran from the compost site before authorities arrived but was eventually found at a residence on the 1000 block of River Street West and taken into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

The 18-year-old was booked into Wright County Jail on probable cause of first-degree assault with a firearm in addition to other possible charges stemming from the shooting, stated the sheriff's office. He has not been officially charged at this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.

