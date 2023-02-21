Teen tracks down a grandmother who lost her wallet, sparking an unlikely friendship

Expand / Collapse search
Blizzard Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Clay County, Norman County
15
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Brown County, Grant County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, West Otter Tail County, Wilkin County, Yellow Medicine County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Blizzard Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County, Cottonwood County, Jackson County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Murray County, Nobles County, Pipestone County, Rock County, Traverse County
Wind Chill Warning
from WED 12:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Kittson County, West Marshall County, West Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 AM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, Faribault County, Freeborn County, Martin County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 3:00 PM CST until THU 12:00 PM CST, East Otter Tail County, Wadena County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Dodge County, Fillmore County, Mower County, Olmsted County, Winona County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Brown County, Kandiyohi County, Lac Qui Parle County, Meeker County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Watonwan County, Yellow Medicine County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until WED 3:00 PM CST, Blue Earth County, Le Sueur County, McLeod County, Nicollet County, Rice County, Sibley County, Waseca County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 10:56 AM CST until WED 12:00 PM CST, Big Stone County
Winter Storm Warning
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Benton County, Chisago County, Douglas County, Isanti County, Kanabec County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Todd County, Barron County, Polk County
Winter Storm Warning
from TUE 3:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Anoka County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Ramsey County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Steele County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Wright County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County, Pierce County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 6:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Crow Wing County, Northern Aitkin County, Pine County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, Burnett County, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from WED 12:00 PM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Houston County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Douglas County

Teen tracks down a grandmother who lost her wallet, sparking an unlikely friendship

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 12:17PM
Heartwarming News
Fox TV Stations
lostwallet2 article

Dee Harkrider attends a baby shower for Delivontae Johnson's cousin. (Credit: Dee Harkrider)

PALESTINE, Ark. - "If you do good, good will follow you," Delivontae Johnson believes. "There is never a limit on a good thing you can do for this world."

And after the 19-year-old spotted a lost wallet at an Arkansas Walmart, he put those words into action.

Johnson said on Jan. 12, he visited the store to get money for a tire when he spotted a black wallet in a shopping cart.

RELATED: Quadriplegic teen bakes cake as last wish: ‘Her goal is to empower people’

"When I made it back to the car, I opened the wallet and saw a driver's license," he told FOX Television Stations. "When I found a name, I looked it up on Facebook so I could get in contact with the owner."

lostwallet4.jpg

Harkrider and Johnson meeting for the first time. (Credit: Dee Harkrider)

Johnson said the wallet belonged to 61-year-old Dee Harkrider. When Harkrider didn't respond to his Facebook message, he reached out to another friend listed on her Facebook page.

Meantime, he started to drive to the address listed on the license.

RELATED: Family raises over $250,000 for pizza delivery worker who fell on their porch

Johnson eventually got in touch with Harkrider and the two met at a mutual location.

"When I got there she was surprised that I was a teenager, she thanked me and gave me a hug and we both took a picture together," Johnson added.

"I was very relieved to get my wallet back and very grateful that he took the time to find me and return it to me himself.," Harkrider told FOX Television Stations.

Lost wallet with cash more likely returned, study finds

The study found that in 38 out of the 40 countries, citizens were "overwhelmingly" more likely to report lost wallets with money in them than without.

"I’m 61 years old and he’s 19 and we have become friends," she added.

Harkrider, a grandmother of seven, said she has been in contact with Johnson since they initially met. She also met Johnson's mother, grandmother, and some of his aunts. She even went to a baby shower for Johnson’s cousin.

RELATED: Watch: Service dog that inspired PAWS Act for veterans honored on her final flight

"I truly believe that God brought this all about and put us all in each other’s lives," she continued. "I thank God for all of this."

This story was reported from Los Angeles.