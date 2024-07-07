Expand / Collapse search
Teen rushed to hospital after Minneapolis shooting

By FOX 9 Staff
Published  July 7, 2024 10:09pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A 17-year-old boy was hospitalized with potentially life-threatening injuries after being shot following an argument in Minneapolis' Whittier neighborhood on Sunday.

Police were called out to the area of 27th Street East and Nicollet Avenue in Minneapolis for the shooting shortly before 8 p.m. Our crews saw police tape and investigators working outside a tobacco shop on that corner. 

According to police, the teenager was moved to a residence on the 2600 block of 3rd Avenue South before police arrived. At that location, officers provided medical aid before he was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center.

Minneapolis police forensic scientists collected evidence at both locations.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation into the events leading up to the shooting is ongoing.