Teen pleads guilty in Zaria McKeever murder

The teen accused of pulling the trigger and killing a Brooklyn Park mother pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree murder on Friday.

During the afternoon hearing, Foday "Kevin" Kamara admitted to breaking into an apartment where Zaria McKeever was staying along with his brother back in November 2022.

Kamara was 15 years old when he admitted to shooting and killing McKeever at the direction of adults, who are now awaiting trial. He is now 17-years-old and was recently certified as an adult.

The second-degree murder charge plea deal includes just more than 10 years in prison, which will amount to around six years, accounting for time served.

Governor Tim Walz took the case away from Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarity because she was planning to offer a two-year plea deal to Kamara.

The plea deal also requires that Kamara testify in the cases of the other people involved in this crime. Those trials are expected to get underway in less than two weeks.

A sentencing hearing for Kamara is set for May 8th.



