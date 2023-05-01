Expand / Collapse search
Teen killed after eye gets impaled during PE class in 'tragic accident'

By Chris Williams
Published 
Updated 1:25PM
Washington
Fox TV Stations
GettyImages-453633322.jpg article

(Photo by Jonathan Newton / The Washington Post via Getty Images)

CHENEY, Wash. - A 16-year-old high school student was killed last week in a gruesome freak accident at Cheney High School in Washington. 

School officials identified the student as 10th grader Brayden Bahme.

Cheney Fire Chief Tom Jenkins told FOX Television Stations that first responders arrived at the school last Thursday after receiving reports that Bahme was impaled in the eye. 

RELATED: Police: Utah toddler run over, killed by landscaping equipment

According to KREM, the teen fell into a goal post after running. However, Jenkins would not confirm those details. 

Jenkins said the teenager was taken to a local hospital and did not survive his injuries. School officials said he passed away while at the hospital. 

A vigil for the teen will be held Monday night at the school. The school called the incident a "tragic accident" in a letter to staff and students. 

"Brayden loved to fish," the school posted on its Facebook page. "We are encouraging everyone to bring a fishing item to be placed at the memorial and later donated by Brayden’s family to a youth fishing organization in Brayden’s name."

The family has also posted a GoFundMe page to help raise money for funeral expenses with anything extra going to a local youth fishing program.

"It’s with a heavy heart that we have to say goodbye to Brayden," the family posted. 

This story was reported from Los Angeles. 