Teen injured in shooting in Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis

Minneapolis police are investigating after a 16-year-old boy showed up with a gunshot wound at a business in the Willard-Hay neighborhood of north Minneapolis, according to Minneapolis police spokesman John Elder.

Elder says Friday around 3:34 p.m., the injured teen walked into a business in 1800 block of Penn Avenue North.

Police and ambulance responded to the area. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

One person has been detained for questioning.