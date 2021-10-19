Expand / Collapse search

Teen in critical condition after shooting in south Minneapolis

Published 
Updated 9:28PM
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

Teen boy in critical condition after shooting in south Minneapolis

A teen boy is in critical condition after a shooting Tuesday night in south Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Tuesday night in Minneapolis.

According to Minneapolis Park Police, at about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a shooting at the corner of 40th Street East and Columbus Avenue South to but not in Phelps Park.

Police learned a 15-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

The case is still under investigation.