Teen in critical condition after shooting in south Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Police are investigating after a teenage boy was shot Tuesday night in Minneapolis.
According to Minneapolis Park Police, at about 6:47 p.m., authorities responded to a report of a shooting at the corner of 40th Street East and Columbus Avenue South to but not in Phelps Park.
Police learned a 15-year-old victim was shot in the abdomen. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
The case is still under investigation.
Advertisement