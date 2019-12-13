Teen hit, killed by train in Coon Rapids, Minnesota

article

A teen has died after he was hit by a commuter train Friday evening in Coon Rapids, Minnesota, authorities say.

According to Anoka County deputies, police were called around 6:45 p.m. to the railroad tracks near 119th Avenue northwest and Northdale Boulevard.

At the scene, police found the teen boy had been hit. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say it appears the boy was with a friend when one of the boys tried to cross in front of the train, despite the warning lights, and was hit.

Metro Transit says the train involved was its Northstar line and there were about 50 people on board when the train struck the teen. They were transported to their stops by buses.