Teen fatally stabbed in Traverse County apartment hallway

A teen is dead in Traverse County after being found stabbed in an apartment hallway during the early morning hours of Aug. 16.

What we know

According to the Traverse County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a 911 call around 2:18 a.m. about someone being unresponsive in the Valley View Apartments in Browns Valley, Minnesota.

At the scene, police found Andre L. Kampeska, 17, with a stab wound to the chest.

He was transported to the Coteau Des Prairies Hospital, where he later died from his wounds. The Midwest Medical Examiner has since listed the cause of death as a homicide.

Throughout the course of the investigation, police placed another minor under arrest, who is currently held at the West Central Regional Detention Center in Moorhead, under the charges of murder and manslaughter.