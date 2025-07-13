Teen arrested in Cloquet Kwik Trip armed robbery; another sought

article

The Brief A 16-year-old boy is in custody after an armed robbery at a Kwik Trip in Cloquet, Minn. Police say two suspects wielding a gun robbed the store early Saturday morning. Officers are working to arrest the second suspect involved.



Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy in connection with an armed robbery at a Kwik Trip in Cloquet, Minn. over the weekend.

Kwik Trip robbery

The backstory:

Cloquet police responded shortly after 4:30 a.m. on Saturday to a 911 call about the robbery at the Kwik Trip on Washington Avenue in the city.

Officers said two suspects entered the store, showed a firearm, and made off with cash. Police set up a perimeter and brought in K-9 dogs to search for the suspects but were unable to find the robbers.

Teen suspect arrested

What we know:

In an update on Sunday, police said they were able to arrest one of the suspects around 6:20 p.m.

The suspect, a 16-year-old boy, was arrested near the town of Wrenshall, which is about seven miles southeast of the crime scene. Police say they later found items connected to the robbery at the location where the teen was arrested. It's unclear how police were able to connect the teen to the crime.

What's next:

Investigators say they are still looking for the second suspect involved in the robbery, but police said Sunday afternoon they expect to identify them shortly. Police are encouraging the second suspect to turn himself in.

Meanwhile, the 16-year-old boy is being held in the Arrowhead Juvenile Correction Center on pending charges for the robbery.