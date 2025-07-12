Cloquet Kwik Trip robbery: Police searching for two suspects
CLOQUET, Minn. (FOX 9) - Authorities are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened at a Cloquet gas station early Saturday morning.
Cloquet robbery suspects
What we know:
Law enforcement officials say the two men went inside a Kwik Trip at 900 Washington Avenue in Cloquet just before 4:40 a.m. on Saturday.
The suspects then "displayed a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash" before running away, according to police.
The first suspect is described as a thin man who is about six feet tall who was wearing a dark-colored top, dark pants, white tennis shoes, a face mask and light-colored gloves.
The second suspect is described as a thin man who is also about six feet tall who was wearing a dark hooded top with dark pants, black tennis shoes, a brown bag, face mask, and dark-colored gloves.
What they're saying:
The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shared the following photos of the suspects:
Robbery suspects seen on surveillance footage.
Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department by calling 218-879-1247 or by sending an email to tips@cloquetmn.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting TIP CLOQUETPD followed by the message to 888777. Private messages can also be sent to the police department's social media platforms.
The Source: This story uses information and images shared by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.