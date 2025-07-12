Cloquet Kwik Trip robbery: Police searching for two suspects

article

The Brief Police are searching for two suspects in a gas station robbery. The suspects are accused of showing a gun and leaving with "an undisclosed amount of cash." No one was injured during the incident.



Authorities are searching for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened at a Cloquet gas station early Saturday morning.

Cloquet robbery suspects

What we know:

Law enforcement officials say the two men went inside a Kwik Trip at 900 Washington Avenue in Cloquet just before 4:40 a.m. on Saturday.

The suspects then "displayed a firearm and took an undisclosed amount of cash" before running away, according to police.

The first suspect is described as a thin man who is about six feet tall who was wearing a dark-colored top, dark pants, white tennis shoes, a face mask and light-colored gloves.

The second suspect is described as a thin man who is also about six feet tall who was wearing a dark hooded top with dark pants, black tennis shoes, a brown bag, face mask, and dark-colored gloves.

What they're saying:

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension shared the following photos of the suspects:

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Robbery suspects seen on surveillance footage. From: Supplied

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact the Cloquet Police Department by calling 218-879-1247 or by sending an email to tips@cloquetmn.gov. Tips can also be sent anonymously by texting TIP CLOQUETPD followed by the message to 888777. Private messages can also be sent to the police department's social media platforms.