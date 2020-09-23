Teachers union, activist groups hold early voting rally, march at Minnesota State Capitol

Activist groups from across Minnesota, including the state teachers’ union, are holding a march and rally at the State Capitol on Wednesday to promote early voting in the 2020 election.

WATCH LIVE: FOX 9 will stream the march and rally live at fox9.com/live starting at 11 a.m.

The event has been dubbed “We Make Minnesota: We’re Better Off Together” and is organized by a number of organizations including Education Minnesota Asian American Organizing Project, Black Visions Collective, Gender Justice, Jewish Community Action and Unidos MN.

The event kicks off at 11 a.m. with a voter fair in the Education Minnesota parking lot in St. Paul, where groups will help people register to vote. At 11:30 a.m., participants will march to the State Capitol, where they will hear from a number of speakers.

