Taylor Swift breaks Spotify single-day records

Taylor Swift broke Spotify's single-day records Friday after releasing her latest album, "The Tortured Poets Department."

Swift, 34, became Spotify's most-streamed artist in a single day in Spotify history, with her 11th studio album also becoming Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in their history, Spotify announced.

Swift broke her own record, having already set Spotify's record for most-streamed artist in a single day back on October 2023 with the release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)."

Spotify also shared on X on Saturday that the album was the first in Spotify history to have over 300 million streams in a single day. Spotify shared in a statement with Fox News Digital that Swift's album was also the first to cross the 200 million stream mark.

Swift's collab with Post Malone titled "Fortnight" also became the service's most-streamed song on a single day on Friday.

"History has officially been made as Taylor Swift’s new album, The Tortured Poets Department continues to break streaming records and reach new heights that haven’t been seen before," Spotify told Fox News Digital in an email statement.

Swift now holds the top three most-streamed albums in a single day in Spotify history, including her 2022 album, "Midnights," and her release of "1989 (Taylor's Version)," according to the statement.

"The Tortured Poets Department" was already setting records even before its release on April 19. Spotify shared that the album had become the most pre-saved album Countdown Page in Spotify history as of April 18.

The Grammy winner released her long-anticipated album at midnight on Friday, announcing to her fans that she was adding 15 new tracks to the initially anticipated 16 songs.

"It’s a 2am surprise: The Tortured Poets Department is a secret DOUBLE album. I’d written so much tortured poetry in the past 2 years and wanted to share it all with you, so here’s the second installment of TTPD: The Anthology. 15 extra songs. And now the story isn’t mine anymore… it’s all yours," announced Swift on Instagram.

Swift was previously named the first female artist in Spotify history to reach 100 million monthly listeners in August 2023. Her album, "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" became the most-streamed country album in a single day in the streaming service's history in July 2023.

