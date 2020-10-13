Target shooter fires accidental shots near Shakopee sports stadium

Police in Shakopee, Minnesota say someone target shooting without the proper precautions fired accidental shots near a sports stadium Monday night while high school students were practicing on the field.

According to the Shakopee Police Department, shortly before 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired near Tahpah Park and Joe Schleper Stadium. In addition to the Shakopee High School students practicing on the field, there were also other members of the public at the park at the time, Police Chief Jeff Tate said.

Tate told FOX 9 police believe the shots were fired accidentally by someone target shooting on the other side of Highway 169 from the field without a proper backstop in place.

No one was injured and police say there is no continued threat to the public.

“We are very thankful that no one was hurt—the kids on the fields and all of those who were traveling on the four lanes of traffic on 169,” Tate said.

Police are reminding people to know the city’s hunting regulations and to take every safety measure possible when using firearms.