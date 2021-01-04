Tanya Roberts, Bond girl, and 'That 70's Show' actress, passes away at 65

article

Tanya Roberts, the one-time Bond girl, and "That 70's Show" actress has died, her publicist announced on Sunday. She was 65.

"I'm very sad to have to post this. Yes, Tanya passed away today. I'm heart broken," a post on her official Facebook fan page said, which was attributed to her publicist, Mike Pingel.

Roberts had been hospitalized since Dec. 24 after she collapsed while walking her dogs last month, Pingel told the Hollywood Reporter. Her death was not COVID-19 related, reports said. She was seen conducting live chats with fans as recently as Dec. 19 and was said to be in good health.

According to her official Facebook page, one of her fan shows -- scheduled for Jan. 2 -- was canceled without an explanation.

"I'm devastated. She was brilliant and beautiful and I feel like a light has been taken away. To say she was an angel would be at the top of the list. She was the sweetest person you'd ever meet and had a huge heart. She loved her fans, and I don't think she realized how much she meant to them," Pingel told THR.

Over her roughly three-decade career, Roberts appeared in both film and television, earning her first prominent role in 1980 on the final season of "Charlie's Angels," where she starred as Julie Rogers, a character who helped the female detectives solve crimes.

"R.I.P. Tanya Roberts. She was one of my favorite Charlie's Angels. She gained her real angel wings today," one user wrote on Twitter.

She later appeared alongside actor Roger Moore as a Bond girl in 1985's "A View to a Kill." Roberts played Stacey Sutton, an American geologist who becomes a target of the antagonist Max Zorin, played by veteran actor, Christopher Walken. The film was Moore's last time playing the iconic role.

Roberts was arguably most known by modern audiences for her role as Midge Pinciotti, Donna Pinciotti's mother on the television sitcom "That '70s Show."

Her character was known for annoying her teenage daughter while providing comedic levity during dramatic moments on the program.

"'That 70s Show' was her favorite show, she really loved doing comedy," Pingel told The USA Today.

She left the Fox sitcom in 2001 to care for her terminally-ill husband, although she was listed as appearing in a few episodes in 2004.

Born in New York as Victoria Leigh Blum, Roberts began a career in modeling before moving to movies with the 1976 horror film "Forced Entry."

She married screenwriter Barry Roberts in the 1970s and they stayed together until his death in 2006.

She is survived by her partner Lance O'Brien and sister Barbara.

