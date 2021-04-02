Expand / Collapse search
U.S. Capitol Police officer, suspect dead after car rams into barricade

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 38 mins ago
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - The U.S. Capitol campus is locked down after D.C. officials say a car rammed into a barricade, killing a U.S. Capitol Police officer and injuring another and leading to a suspect being shot and killed, according to Fox News.

US CAPITOL POLICE UPDATE: US Cap Police Officer, Suspect Dead After Car Rams into Barricade

U.S. Capitol Police hold an update after a car rammed a barricade outside the complex, killing a Capitol Police officer and leading to the driver being shot and killed.

U.S. Capitol Police are responding to the North Barricade vehicle access point on Constitution Ave after reports that someone rammed a vehicle into two USCP officers. The suspect got out of the car with a knife and was shot by USCP. AP says the suspect has died.

USCP says both officers were injured and transported to the hospital. One of those officers has died.

still0402_00008.jpg

National Guard troops on duty after lockdown announced at U.S. Capitol.

still0402_00010.jpg

National Guard troops on duty after lockdown announced at U.S. Capitol.

still0402_00015.jpg

National Guard troops on duty after lockdown announced at U.S. Capitol.

The following road closures are in effect due to the security threat:

- Constitution Ave between Second street NE and First Street NW

- First Street between Constitution Ave NE and Independence Ave SE

Capitol campus on lockdown after reports of shooting

The U.S. Capitol campus is locked down after D.C. officials say two people were shot.

USCP says no entry or exit is permitted at this time at all U.S. Capitol campus buildings.

Those already inside may move throughout the buildings but have been told to stay away from exterior windows and doors. Those outside have been told to take cover.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

This is a developing story. FOX 5 will continue to update as more details become available.