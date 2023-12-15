Expand / Collapse search

Taco braid: Halftime with Taste Buds

By FOX 9 Staff
Taste Buds
Stephanie Hansen is serving up a delicious twist on tacos with the Taco Braid, a shareable gameday favorite in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.

Taco Braid recipe

Ingredients

  • 1 refrigerated pizza crust or roll of crescent dough
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • ½ cup chopped onion
  • 1 lb. ground beef
  • 1 garlic clove grated on a microplane
  • 3 tablespoons taco seasoning (we used Here's the Deal Taco Blend)
  • 2 tablespoons salsa
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 tablespoons melted butter

Serving

Two cups chopped lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, pickled jalapeño, sour cream, taco sauce or salsa 

Instructions are available in the video above and here. 