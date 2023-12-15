Taco braid: Halftime with Taste Buds
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Stephanie Hansen is serving up a delicious twist on tacos with the Taco Braid, a shareable gameday favorite in this halftime edition of Taste Buds.
Taco Braid recipe
Ingredients
- 1 refrigerated pizza crust or roll of crescent dough
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- ½ cup chopped onion
- 1 lb. ground beef
- 1 garlic clove grated on a microplane
- 3 tablespoons taco seasoning (we used Here's the Deal Taco Blend)
- 2 tablespoons salsa
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 tablespoons melted butter
Serving
Two cups chopped lettuce, chopped tomato, black olives, pickled jalapeño, sour cream, taco sauce or salsa
Instructions are available in the video above and here. For more episodes of Taste Buds, click here or download the FOX LOCAL app on your smart TV to stream for free.