SWAT team searches abandoned house for suspects after fatal Minneapolis shooting

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Law enforcement on the 900 block of Newton Avenue North for a fatal shooting in Minneapolis. From: FOX 9

Minneapolis SWAT members searched an abandoned house looking for possible suspects in a fatal shooting Tuesday night in the city's Near North neighborhood.

Minneapolis police say the shooting happened around 6:35 p.m. on the 900 block of Newton Avenue North. Officers at the scene found a man suffering from what appeared to be life-threatening gunshot wounds and attempted life-saving measures, but he was pronounced dead.

Police said there was reason to believe the suspects involved were in an abandoned house nearby. The SWAT team was called in and searched the building, but no one was inside.

The shooting remains under investigation. No other details have been released.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the victim’s name along with the cause and manner of death.

Police say anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a tip online here.