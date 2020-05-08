'Suspicious' man approaches girl near fire hall in Grand Portage area

The Cook County Sheriff's Office is warning the public of suspicious person, after a man allegedly approached a girl in the Grand Portage, Minnesota area.

The sheriff's office received a report that a man came up to a girl near the fire hall and tried to get her to come near him. When the girl's uncle showed up, the man left the area.

The man is described as about 20 to 30 years old, tall and bald.

“We take these types of calls very seriously and we have a responsibility to investigate a matter such as this very thoroughly," said Sheriff Pat Eliasen in a statement. “If you see it, say it, and every bit of information is considered critical, no matter how trivial people think it is.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Cook County Sheriff's Office at (218)387-3030.