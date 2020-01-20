'Suspicious death' investigated after man with 'trauma to body' found in Minneapolis alley
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Monday morning in an alley on 3500 block of 4th Street North.
Police said a call reporting the body came in around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers noticed trauma to the body and homicide investigators were called.
At this time the cause of the death has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.