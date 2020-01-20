Expand / Collapse search

'Suspicious death' investigated after man with 'trauma to body' found in Minneapolis alley

The body of a deceased male was found in Minneapolis Monday

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis police have opened a suspicious death investigation after a man was found dead Monday morning in an alley on 3500 block of 4th Street North.

Police said a call reporting the body came in around 7:15 a.m. Responding officers noticed trauma to the body and homicide investigators were called.

At this time the cause of the death has not been determined and the investigation is ongoing.