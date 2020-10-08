Suspects flee police, carjack vehicle, lead multi-city chase in Anoka County

Two officers were taken to the hospital and multiple squad cars were damaged Thursday morning after a group of suspected car thieves fled police in Anoka, Minnesota, crashed, carjacked another vehicle and led police on another chase that ended in Ramsey.

The incident began shortly after 9 a.m. when officers with the Anoka Police Department responded to the 2500 block of Maple Avenue on a report that a vehicle was possibly being stolen, according to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office. Upon officers’ arrival, several suspects in several different vehicles fled the area.

One of the vehicles crashed and the occupant fled on foot, but was eventually taken into custody.

The second vehicle continued to flee from police, but the tires deflated and the vehicle stopped. The two occupants of the vehicle then carjacked a nearby vehicle and drove off, leaving the victims on the side of the road.

The stolen vehicle led law enforcement officers from multiple agencies on a chase through Anoka, Ramsey and Nowthen before returning to Ramsey.

The chase ended on the 4700 block of Juniper Ridge Circle and two suspects, a man and a woman, were taken into custody. The man was injured by a police K-9 during the arrest. Both suspects were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Several squad cars were damaged during the chase and two officers were taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The incident remains under investigation. Formal charges for those taken into custody are pending.