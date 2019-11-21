Suspected drunk driver had fake Wisconsin plates made from Hamm's beer box, police say

article

A suspected drunk driver in Wisconsin tried to pull one over on police with fake license plates made from a box of Hamm’s beer.

According to the Chippewa Falls Police Department, an officer recently pulled over a driver for suspected drunk driving when he noticed the registration plates on the vehicle did not match the vehicle.

A closer look revealed the plates were not real. They were made of cardboard and while the front resembled a Wisconsin license plate, when the officer flipped them over, the Hamm’s beer logo was clearly visible.

In a Facebook post, the police department wrote of the handmade license plates, “Maybe they are legal in THE LAND OF SKY BLUE WATERS, just not here in Chippewa Falls,” referencing Hamm’s memorable slogan. Hamm’s was first brewed in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The driver was arrested for a 4th Offense OWI.