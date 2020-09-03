Suspected drunk driver crashes into 'Red Wing landmark' causing a multi-story collapse

A 28-year-old driver speeding through downtown Red Wing, Minnesota crashed into a historic building Wednesday night, causing a partial collapse.

Red Wing Police say they were responding to a call around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday when the saw an SUV speeding northbound on Plum Street.

Officers had to turn around to follow the car. When they made visual contact again, they saw the car drive through the intersection at 4th Street West and Plum Street and crash into Liberty’s Restaurant and Lounge.

The building, which dates to the 1800s, had to be evacuated. No injuries have been reported.

Police took the driver into custody and booked him into the Goodhue County Jail. Police say officers detected an odor of alcohol emitting from the driver.

The intersection remains closed as engineers determine the structural integrity of the building.

Red Wing's Mayor called the Liberty restaurant a "Red Wing landmark" in a release Thursday afternoon.

"The city of Red Wing will do all it can to ensure that this legacy restaurant will be back in business as soon as possible," the mayor added.