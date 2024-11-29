Suspect arrested after victim tracks stolen vehicle with Apple AirPod
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Minnesota State Patrol troopers and St. Paul police arrested an assault and vehicle theft suspect after the victim tracked their vehicle through an Apple AirPod that was left inside.
What we know
The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to an assault and burglary reported in the 600 block of St. Anthony around 10:15 a.m. Friday
The victim said he was assaulted, and his vehicle was stolen, which he tracked through an Apple AirPod that was left inside.
Traffic camera footage from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) showed law enforcement pursuing the suspect on Interstate 94.
The suspect then crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 280 and University Avenue before running away.
Law enforcement then arrested the man and evaluated him at Regions Hospital.
What we don't know
Police did not share details on the victim's injuries or his relationship, if any, with the suspect.
The Source: A news release from the St. Paul Police Department and traffic camera footage from the Minnesota Department of Transportation.