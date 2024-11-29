Suspect arrested after victim tracks stolen vehicle with Apple AirPod

article

The Brief Police arrested a man accused of assaulting another man and stealing his vehicle. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle after the victim was able to track it through an Apple AirPod he left inside. The suspect was arrested after crashing the victim's vehicle and running away.



Minnesota State Patrol troopers and St. Paul police arrested an assault and vehicle theft suspect after the victim tracked their vehicle through an Apple AirPod that was left inside.

What we know

The St. Paul Police Department said officers responded to an assault and burglary reported in the 600 block of St. Anthony around 10:15 a.m. Friday

The victim said he was assaulted, and his vehicle was stolen, which he tracked through an Apple AirPod that was left inside.

Traffic camera footage from the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) showed law enforcement pursuing the suspect on Interstate 94.

The suspect then crashed the vehicle near the intersection of Highway 280 and University Avenue before running away.

Law enforcement then arrested the man and evaluated him at Regions Hospital.

What we don't know

Police did not share details on the victim's injuries or his relationship, if any, with the suspect.