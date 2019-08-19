Susan G. Komen hosts final walk in Twin Cities

article

Cancer survivors and supporters gathered Sunday in Minneapolis and St. Paul for the last time as part of a fundraiser for breast cancer research.

Sunday was the final stretch of the Twin Cities Susan G. Komen Walk. Participants walked 60 miles over the course of three days and some traveled even farther to take part.

Beth Northman came to the Twin Cities from Michigan to walk. It was her 33rd Susan G. Komen event. She said she started doing it because she wanted to challenge herself. Now, the walk has become even more important in her life.

"I started doing this 16 years ago and I didn't know anyone that had breast cancer," she says. "Since that time, I've had nine of my teammates diagnosed. So, it's important to me to find the cure. I have a 15-month-old granddaughter. I don't want her to know breast cancer."

This year's walk is the last in Minnesota. Next year, Susan G. Komen is cutting down to just four walks across the country and the Twin Cities were cut from the list.

Since 2004, the event has raised $61 million.