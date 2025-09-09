Survey worker fatally hit by car in New Market Township

The Brief A 44-year-old Minneapolis man who was a survey worker was killed after being hit by a vehicle late Monday morning in New Market Township. The accident happened at the intersection of Texas Avenue and 230th Street East. The victim has been identified as Joseph Norgaard.



A 44-year-old Minneapolis man died late Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle while doing survey work in southern Minnesota.

Fatal pedestrian accident

The backstory:

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:50 a.m. Monday to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Texas Avenue and 230th Street East in New Market Township.

When authorities arrived, an investigation showed a 58-year-old Lonsdale man was driving a 2025 Chevy Equinox was heading northbound on Texas Avenue when he hit a pedestrian doing survey work along the road. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and was not injured. Authorities say there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

Victim identified

What we know:

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Joseph Tasa Norgaard, 44 of Minneapolis. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.