Survey worker fatally hit by car in New Market Township
NEW MARKET TOWNSHIP, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 44-year-old Minneapolis man died late Monday morning after being struck by a vehicle while doing survey work in southern Minnesota.
Fatal pedestrian accident
The backstory:
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office responded at about 11:50 a.m. Monday to a report of a pedestrian hit by a vehicle near the intersection of Texas Avenue and 230th Street East in New Market Township.
When authorities arrived, an investigation showed a 58-year-old Lonsdale man was driving a 2025 Chevy Equinox was heading northbound on Texas Avenue when he hit a pedestrian doing survey work along the road. The driver was wearing a seatbelt, and was not injured. Authorities say there is no evidence that alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.
Victim identified
What we know:
The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Joseph Tasa Norgaard, 44 of Minneapolis. Authorities say he was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple blunt force injuries.