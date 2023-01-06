Super Bowl LVII Experience: Preparations underway for fan event at Margaret T. Hance Park

With just over a month to go until Super Bowl 57 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, preparations are underway – not only for the big game but for all the events happening throughout the Valley.

One of those events is the Super Bowl Experience at Margaret T. Hance Park, which is set to offer live music, entertainment and food from Valley businesses.

Local band Jimmy Eat World and country music artist Lee Brice will perform at this free multi-day event.

On Jan. 6, workers were at the downtown Phoenix park to prepare the area for the Super Bowl Experience.

Throughout the day, workers were adding fresh turf, which is the first step to getting the area ready. Work was reportedly delayed due to recent rain.

Area residents weigh in ahead of the Big Game

There are apartment buildings in the area of the park, and residents are weighing in on potential problems from the Super Bowl Experience, such as noise and parking.

"I live in this building that has a parking garage, but I feel for people who park on this street. That is unfortunate for them," said Jahnavi Akella.

Akella lives at an apartment that is located directly across from the park.

"They have a lot of events," said Akella. "It does get pretty loud, so I feel like that's the only downside, but otherwise, it's nice to leave the building and just check out what's going on."

Demetra Walker, however, says she is not always happy about the noise.

"Sometimes I like the noise. Sometimes I don't. I like my privacy," said Walker.

The Super Bowl Experience is set to take place at Margaret T. Hance Park from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11.

A Super Bowl Watch Party will be held at the park on Feb. 12 at 11 a.m. The event will feature live entertainment leading up to kickoff of Super Bowl LVII on FOX 10 Phoenix at 4:30 p.m.

Learn more about the Super Bowl Experience here: https://www.azsuperbowl.com/hancepark/