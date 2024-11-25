Student in custody after stealing, bringing firearm to Moorhead High School Career Academy

The Brief A 17-year-old boy is in custody after stealing a firearm and bringing it to Moorhead High School Career Academy. The teen reportedly stole the firearm from a 25-year-old man while it was unsecured in his apartment. The student then brought the gun to the school, but was taken into custody without incident.



A student is in custody after he stole a firearm and brought it to Moorhead High School Career Academy on Monday.

What we know

Moorhead police said officers responded to the 500 block of 32 Avenue South on a report of a handgun that had been stolen from a residence. A 25-year-old man told police that a 17-year-old boy had been over to his apartment, and when the teen left, he took an unsecured handgun that was in the man's bedroom. The man then called the police.

Police then tried to find the student at his home but were unable to do so. Authorities then alerted Moorhead Public Schools about the situation.

Moorhead Public Schools officials say they were made aware of the threat around 9:40 a.m., and the student wasn't currently on campus.

Around 10:30 a.m., the student was found at the school and police took him into custody without incident, authorities said.

According to law enforcement, the gun was in the bag the student was carrying and not displayed. No known threats of violence were made.

The student is currently being held at the Clay County Regional Detention Center, and police say felony charges on theft, possession and bringing the gun into a school will be sent to the Clay County Attorney's Office.

The gunowner could also face possible charges for the unsecured weapon.

What we don't know

Police say they are working to figure out why the student brought the gun to the school.

What they're saying

"We are grateful for the rapid response and collaboration between our staff and law enforcement," said Moorhead Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Brandon Lunak. "The safety, security and well-being of our students and staff remain our highest priorities, and we are proud of the systems and protocols in place to address situations like this effectively."