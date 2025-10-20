Strip club bouncer charged in shooting outside Rick's Cabaret in Minneapolis

The Brief A bouncer at Rick's Cabaret is now facing charges for an early morning shooting on Oct. 5 outside the strip club. The complaint details a fight between the victim and the bouncer before shots were fired just steps from the club. The victim remains hospitalized with potentially-life threatening injuries.



A bouncer is now facing charges for a shooting outside a Minneapolis strip club two weeks ago that left a man hospitalized with serious injuries.

Strip club shooting

The backstory:

Minneapolis responded to the report of a shooting in the area of 3rd Street South and 3rd Avenue South in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 5. Police were called around 3:30 a.m. – about 30 minutes after closing time for the strip club.

At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot and left with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers said it appeared the shooting started with a fight between two men at Rick's Cabaret, a strip club in downtown Minneapolis just steps away from the shooting scene.

What we know:

On Friday, charges were filed against a bouncer at the strip club for the shooting.

Andrew Jordan Thompson, 30, is charged with a count of second-degree assault. Records show Thompson was booked into Hennepin County Jail on Thursday, and is being held on the assault case and a 2023 weapons case out of Hopkins.

Charges shed new details on strip club shooting

Dig deeper:

The criminal complaint against Thompson sheds new details on the incident from a woman who was with the victim when shots rang out.

According to the complaint, the incident started with an argument between the victim and the bouncer as the victim and witness were leaving the club. The victim walked away from the club initially, but then the victim turned back toward the club, the witness said. At that point, the argument turned physical, with both men trading punches and the bouncer being knocked to the ground.

After the fight, the witness told police that she and the victim again walked away from the club. But the witness said Thompson started following them with his hand clutching his waistband, like he was holding a gun. At that point, the witness said she began to run and heard a gunshot, followed by a pause, and three more shots.

Local perspective:

Police say the witness recorded video of the fight on her cell phone, which showed the bouncer throwing punches at the victim and the victim returning the punches and knocking Thompson to the ground. The video ends at that point. Strip club management confirmed to officers that Thompson was a bouncer at the club, and they had seen the fight between the two men.

At the scene, police found several casings and a live round of ammunition. Police later searched Thompson's apartment and found a baggie of handgun ammo in a bedroom.

As of filing on Friday, the victim remained in the hospital.