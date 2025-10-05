Fight at downtown Minneapolis strip club ends in shooting

article

A fight that police say started at Rick's Cabaret in Minneapolis moved down the block and ended with a man being seriously hurt in a shooting.

Fight ends in shooting

What we know:

Minneapolis police responded around 3:45 a.m. to the report of a shooting near 3rd Avenue South and 3rd Street South. At the scene, officers found a man in his 40s who had been shot and suffered potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers provided medical treatment to the man until he could be rushed by ambulance to Hennepin Healthcare.

The backstory:

Police say it appears the incident started as a fight at 300 3rd Street South, the address for Rick's Cabaret, a strip club in downtown Minneapolis.

Officers say the fight escalated, continued down the block, and ended with shots being fired.

What we don't know:

Police say they are still working to determine the exact sequence that led to shots being fired. No arrests have been made.

It's worth noting the club's listed hours, according to Google, show the club closes at 3 a.m. It's unclear how long after closing the fight occurred.