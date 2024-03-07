How to stream the State of the Union Address by Joe Biden on Thursday

President Joe Biden will give his State of the Union Address on Thursday, March 7 — and you can stream it for free on FOX LOCAL and FOX9.com.

Biden is expected to talk about border security, the Israel-Hamas war, abortion and the economy, among other topics, during Thursday's speech. Biden's remarks will be followed by U.S. Sen. Katie Britt, who will deliver the GOP's rebuttal.

The president is expected to begin his speech at 8 p.m. You can watch it on FOX 9 or stream it for free on your TV via FOX LOCAL. You can also stream it in the player above, fox9.com/live, the free FOX 9 news app and FOX 9's YouTube channel.